Grading Iowa’s performance against Minnesota

Nov 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) calls out a play in the huddle in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. (Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY)

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second week in a row, the Iowa football team’s report card is reflective of the dominant performance it had.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 35-7, at TCF Stadium on Friday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Iowa has defeated Minnesota six years in a row and secured the Floyd of Rosedale trophy’s return to Iowa City for another year.

Here’s how The Daily Iowan graded Iowa’s performance.

Offense — B

Iowa’s offensive line dominated Minnesota’s defense front the entire game. Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 145 yards and scored two touchdowns. Mekhi Sargent added 86 yards and a score. As a team, Iowa ran for 235 yards and four touchdowns. The team’s stretch zone play was working the entire game, as Alaric Jackson, Tyler Linderbaum, and the rest of the offensive line looked sharp.

Spencer Petras was shaky again. He went 9-for-18 for 111 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Luckily, Minnesota didn’t have a shot at stopping the run, so Petras didn’t have to take charge.

Defense — A

The Hawkeyes harassed Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan all night. Iowa sacked him four times — three times by Zach VanValkenbug — and picked him off twice. Jack Koerner has an interception in three straight games, and Riley Moss has a pick in back to back contests. For most of the night, Iowa held star running back Mohamed Ibrahim and wide receiver Rashod Bateman in check.

Iowa’s defense shut out Minnesota for over 59 minutes of game time. Just a dominating performance.

Special teams — B

There was an extra point mishap and Keith Duncan’s missed field goal attempt was ugly (To be fair, it was cold kicking conditions). But other than that, solid special teams play for the Hawkeyes once again. Tory Taylor has established himself as an elite punter in college football. Taylor had three punts against Minnesota and averaged 44.3 yards per kick. All three of them were downed inside Minnesota’s 20-yard line.

Koerner blocking a field goal is just another plus from what’s been the most consistent phase of the game for Iowa in 2020.