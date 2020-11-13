The+trend+of+Universities+Dropping+GRE+Requirements+Post-Covid

For so long, the Graduate Record Examination has been one of the major keys to admission for science graduate programs across the United States. The GRE is a 3 hours and 45 minutes long exam that will test a student’s writing, quantitative and verbal skills. However, it seems like the GRE will soon lose importance as many universities are now dropping it as a requirement for admission.

The GRExit

A few have dubbed the trend as GRExit. In 2018, 44% of the molecular biology programs in the United States had dropped the GRE as a requirement in their admission. At the same time, 35% of neuroscience programs and 29% of ecology programs also stopped requiring GRE as an admission requirement. For the other disciplines, 8% of chemistry programs, 8% of computer science programs. 4% of psychology programs and 2% of physics programs have also stopped using the GRE as an admission requirement.

According to Joshua Hall, the director of the graduate admissions for the biological and biomedical science program at the University of North Carolina, the beginning of this trend can be traced back to 2018 where the biomedical science graduate program of the University of Michigan decided to cease requiring GRE scores for admission. After that, it was noticeable that several universities also followed and applied the same decision on their admission process.

The Reasons Why Universities Dropped the GRE

There are several reasons why an increasing number of universities have decided to drop the GRE scores as an admission requirement. Here are some of the common reasons:

University “Peer Pressure”

One reason why other universities have decided to drop their GRE requirement is because of “peer pressure from other universities. They are afraid that the applicant rates on their program will be lessened, and they will miss out on plenty of excellent students.

GRE May Hinder Diversity and Inclusion

Another common reason why many universities are now deciding to drop the GRE scores on their admission requirements is that they feel like it hinders diversity and inclusion. According to ETS, the same company that provides the GRE Test, members of racial and ethnic minorities and women have lower scores in the GRE than Asian and white men. Though,GRE is not a hard exam, it might be due to lack of access to prep courses as the format of GRE is different curriculum.

ETS argues that the figures on the disparity of who is more likely to score higher on GRE are because of the unequal access to education, to begin with. However, that does not negate the fact the GRE is not really accessible for minorities since each exam can cost $205 per test, plus you need to pay for travel expenses, which is a big burden for low-income students. The $205 price tag does not even include how much students need to pay to access reliable prep materials.

The Debate on GRE Score

Even though many universities are no longer putting importance on GRE scores for admission, the GRE still has some avid supporters. These pro-GRE have criticized the change and tagged it to be something that is “misguided.” They claim that the previous researches that challenged the GRE’s effectiveness are flawed, and they believe that the GRE is the most convenient tool for schools to weed out average students from excellent ones easily.

Julie Posselt, a higher education researcher at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, said that the GRE scores are easy tools to determine whether a person is more or less admissible. She also said that this characteristic of the GRE makes it appealing for scientists who are used to looking and interpreting quantitative data. Her research also showed that many faculty members associate GRE scores with a person’s innate intelligence. Still, she noted that it is only an inference from faculty members and that there is a different reality.

Meanwhile, Arthur Kowsowsky, who is the chair of the physics and astronomy department at the University of Pittsburgh, said that dropping the GRE is a no-brainer since it does not really measure the student’s capacity. He also said that it is also discriminatory their students who are working hard to increase the students in their program.

The GRE Researches

A study done by Joshua Hall in 2017 showed that there is no correlation on the GRE score of 280 postgraduate students in their program in how well they did in their first-auto papers or how long it took for them to finish the entire degree.

Another research that was put side by side with Hall’s showed that 495 biomedical graduate program students of Vanderbilt University with high GRE scores also had higher grades during the first semester of their graduate courses. However, the study did not find evidence whether the GRE scores can be used to predict whether the students can pass their qualifying exam, finish the degree or how long it will take them to complete it.

It is important to note the research mentioned above only sampled students who have above-average GRE scores in the researchers’ own programs, according to David Payne, the vice president of the ETS. He also said that when universities drop the GRE scores, they are throwing important data as well.

Final Word

Today, as the world is experiencing a pandemic, and the economy is at an all-time low, it seems like many more universities are considering letting go of the GRE test scores as an admission requirement.

However, letting go of the GRE requirement does not necessarily mean admission to a graduate degree program is a lot easier. Also, there is no assurance whether dropping the GRE test scores will indeed diversify pools of applicants for a particular program. But, all we can now do is observe and find out whether this is indeed a good change or a wrong move.