On the Record: Nov. 13, 2020

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Lillian Poulsen, a news reporter covering the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, talks about changing UIHC is making staffing changes as COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to rise. Lower education news reporter Natalie Dunlap gives an update on the close race between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks for the 2nd Congressional District seat. The race remains too close to call. Finally, arts editor Josie Fischels discusses her story on performing arts departments at the UI using a university created COVID-19 saliva test to continue in-person rehearsals.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.