Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller rebuffs Trump’s claims of election fraud

The Democratic Attorneys General Association held a press conference Friday, and Miller and others said there was no evidence that voter fraud led to Biden’s electoral college victory.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, joined a press briefing with other Democratic attorneys general on Friday, where officials said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the November election and that President Trump should accept the results.

Top Republican leaders in Iowa have not recognized Joe Biden as president elect, saying that Trump’s legal challenges to the election should play out. Trump has claimed, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud gave the election to Biden.

The margin by which Biden leads in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — where Biden leads by tens of thousands of votes — are too large to be overturned by recounts or legal challenges, Miller said. Georgia, where Biden leads by more than 14,000 votes, began a hand audit of statewide results on Friday.

Statewide recounts rarely swing election results by more than a few hundred votes. Miller said this is because local election officials are usually diligent and accurate when they report results.

“That’s why none of these results are going to change,” Miller said. “That’s why this is a solid victory for president-elect Joe Biden and should be recognized in that way.”

Miller joined Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring for the press briefing, held by the Democratic Attorneys General Association, on the role of attorneys general in ensuring election integrity.

Trump has filed lawsuits in five states alleging voter fraud, many of which have been dismissed for lack of evidence.

Miller said that prominent Iowa Republicans, despite not acknowledging Biden as president elect, are being more responsible than some others by not spreading misinformation.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Thursday that he would wait until legal challenges and recounts are over to congratulate a president elect. He also said that Biden should have access to intelligence briefings, which the White House is not providing.

“Governor Reynolds, she said the other day that it wasn’t over, that the litigation takes place and give it some time, but she didn’t engage in any of the outrageous claims of fraud in the election process,” Miller said. “She restrained herself, so I think that was at least somewhat positive.”

Miller said the efforts of the Trump campaign to inspire doubt in the election is an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

“What we’re looking at here is undermining some of the very foundations and principles of our democracy,” Miller said. “Which are that we have an election, and we have confidence in that election, and when the election turns out that someone loses, they abide by that. That is so essential to the effective working of our democracy.”