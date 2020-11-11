Iowa women’s basketball’s Monika Czinano named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

The junior led the Big Ten in shooting percentage last season.

Iowa forward Monika Czinano is introduced during the starting lineup ahead of a women’s basketball between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 97-71.

Iowa women’s basketball’s Monika Czinano has earned Preseason All-Big Ten honors, the conference announced Wednesday. She was named to both the coaches and media All-Big Ten teams.

The junior was a 2019-20 first team All-Big Ten selection by the media, and this is her first preseason honor.

Czinano led the Big Ten in shooting percentage at 67.9 percent last season – which ranked second nationally. She shot 201 of 296 from the field and averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game.

Last season, Czinano scored at least 10 points in 25 games and at least 20 points in 10 games, including eight in conference play.

A schedule for the 2020-21 women’s basketball season has not been released yet, but the NCAA did approve a Nov. 25 start for the season on Sept. 16.