Mauricio Sandoval

What does being a first-generation college student mean to you?

What it means to me is doing something you want to do, not just for your parents but for your community. For me, I had to move countries just to start from the beginning, and I was able to build myself up from nothing. That’s what it means to me, being able to put pieces together from a foundation and being able to build up from there.

What’s something that you’re proud of that you’ve accomplished during your time at the University of Iowa?

So many things, but I think the greatest thing is just being able to apply my knowledge into the research I’m doing. I’m able to apply what I’m learning in class into actual practical research.