Josh Parbs

What does being a first-generation college student mean to you?

Oh gosh, I think it means kind of, I don’t know — being the first in your family to take a step into the academic world. You know, kind of advancing the education that you had in high school and kind of like pushing the envelope more than your parents and your grandparents and things like that have in the past.

What’s something that you’re proud of that you’ve accomplished during your time at the University of Iowa?

I think one of my favorite things that I’ve done is that I’ve actually published a children’s book about promoting healthy habits between children, and their families, and things like that. And I think that’s really been kind of a function of attending the University of Iowa.