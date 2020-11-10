The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868
Angeline Best poses for a portrait in the Adler Journalism Building on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

What does being a first-generation college student mean to you?

Being a first-gen student means having resilience, going through something that not everyone can relate to and coming out with a skill that not everybody has.

What’s something that you’re proud of that you’ve accomplished during your time at the University of Iowa?

I am the clinic coordinator for the Mobile Clinic at IC Compassion. It’s one of our first monthly clinic sites. It will be for immigrant and refugee populations.

