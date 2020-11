William waves an American flag as members of an impromptu celebratory car parade gather for a portrait outside of the IMU on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2020. After hearing the announcement that Joe Biden won the presidential election on CNN, Iowa City resident Nora Boerner and a group of friends decided to stop by a hardware store to pick up flags and drive them around downtown Iowa City. “Someone yelled, ‘What’s the point?’ and I said celebrating!” Boerner said. In addition to celebrating, Boerner said the group’s intention was to reclaim the American flag. “I haven’t felt like flying it for a while,” she said. The Associated Press declared Former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election after calling a Democratic victory in Pennsylvania at 10:25 a.m. CST.