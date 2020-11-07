Halftime reactions: Iowa leads Michigan State, 35-0, at halftime

The Hawkeyes have scored on offense, defense, and special teams.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Iowa has three touchdowns on offense and one on both defense and special teams in the first half to lead Michigan State 35-0.

After an 0-2 start, Iowa is on track to pick up its first win of the season.

Here are The Daily Iowan’s halftime reactions.

Iowa’s special teams goes off in first half

Tory Taylor continues to impress in his first season as Iowa’s starting punter. Taylor averaged 53.3 yards per punt, including two of over 50. Two punts were downed inside the 10-yard line. In his most impressive punt of the half, Taylor booted the ball 61 yards. Michigan State has been stuck in poor field position all day, in part because of Taylor.

Iowa’s punt return unit has also excelled. Returner Charlie Jones has been a weapon on all three of his returns in the first half. Late in the second quarter, Jones fielded a line drive punt, found an open lane, and ran back the punt 54 yards for a touchdown.

Special teams have been a highlight for Iowa to begin the season and that’s still true this season.

– Robert Read

Rocky start for Lombardi

Michigan State quarterback and West Des Moines Valley graduate Rocky Lombardi has struggled early in his homecoming game.

Lombardi is 10-of-20 for 103 yards and three interceptions in the first half. Iowa cornerback Riley Moss followed up Jones’ punt return for a touchdown with a 54-yard pick six on Michigan State’s next drive. Iowa’s pass rush has been consistently on Lombardi throughout the half. The Spartan QB hasn’t looked comfortable, missing his targets and bouncing throws.

– Robert Read

Versatile rushing game key for Iowa

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson knew before the game what the Michigan State defense would look like, and in the first half that has it looks like Iowa put together a good rushing game plan.

It was evident on the first drive. Goodson had got 11 yards on his first two rushing attempts, and then receiver Charlie Jones took a jet sweep 27 yards to the Spartans six-yard line. A few plays later, Goodson rushed three yards for a TD.

After defensive back Jack Koerner’s interception, Goodson had three rushes for 14 yards, which helped quarterback Spencer Petras find receiver Nico Ragaini for a 28-yard reception, which put Iowa in a position to score for another TD, this time one in the air to receiver Brandon Smith for 14 yards.

The Hawkeyes took a break from scoring on their next drive but went right back it after Jones returned a punt for 31 yards to the Spartans 47-yard line.

Though the drive at the beginning was defined by passing, running back Mekhi Sargent rushed 11 yards to get that phase of the game going on the drive. Two plays later, Goodson rushed nine yards for his second TD of the day.

Iowa’s offense slowed down after that drive, but in the plays preceding kicker Keith Duncan missed 37-yard field goal attempt, the rushing attack did move the ball. Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin’s six-yard rush before the rushing attempt made it less than a 40-yard plus attempt.

At halftime, the Hawkeyes had 88 rushing yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry

– Isaac Goffin

