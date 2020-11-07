Charlie Jones takes punt return to the house, Riley Moss follows that up with pick six

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss (33) celebrates an interception with teammates Jake Gervase (30) and Geno Stone (8) during Iowa’s game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 48-31.

Michigan State faced fourth down deep in its own territory and had to punt the ball back to Iowa. The Hawkeyes rushed the punt, and Spartan punter Bryce Baringer got off a line drive punt quickly.

Charlie Jones took advantage. Jones, who already had two big returns on the day, found a lane and ran the punt back for a touchdown to put Iowa up 28-0.

CHARLIE JONES TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/0ofV7CBRhF — HeavensFX (@HeavensFX) November 7, 2020

On Michigan State’s next drive, quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw a pass right into the hands of Iowa cornerback Riley Moss. The junior ran it back 54 yards for the pick six to push Iowa’s lead to 35-0.