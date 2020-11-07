Brandon Smith goes up high for second TD reception of the season
Smith hauled in the catch for Iowa’s second score of the day.
November 7, 2020
On third and 12 from Michigan State’s 14-yard line, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras dropped back and lobbed up a pass to wide receiver Brandon Smith. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound receiver went up and grabbed the ball for Iowa’s second score of the day.
.@_BSmith12 hauls in the jump ball TD!@HawkeyeFootball is soaring early. 📈 pic.twitter.com/mZv5FVAo7i
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 7, 2020
Smith also caught an acrobatic touchdown early in Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern last week.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...