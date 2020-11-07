Brandon Smith goes up high for second TD reception of the season

Smith hauled in the catch for Iowa’s second score of the day.

Katie Goodale

Iowa Wide Receiver Brandon Smith catches a pass during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 7, 2020

On third and 12 from Michigan State’s 14-yard line, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras dropped back and lobbed up a pass to wide receiver Brandon Smith. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound receiver went up and grabbed the ball for Iowa’s second score of the day.

Smith also caught an acrobatic touchdown early in Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern last week.

