Brandon Smith goes up high for second TD reception of the season

Smith hauled in the catch for Iowa’s second score of the day.

Iowa Wide Receiver Brandon Smith catches a pass during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

On third and 12 from Michigan State’s 14-yard line, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras dropped back and lobbed up a pass to wide receiver Brandon Smith. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound receiver went up and grabbed the ball for Iowa’s second score of the day.

Smith also caught an acrobatic touchdown early in Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern last week.