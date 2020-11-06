Why Is Online Gambling Massively Popular?

Currently, there over 17% of the global population plays casino games online, and it’s expected this number to increase in the future. In fact, the online gambling industry is predicted to expand reach over $92.9 billion in 2023. This billion-dollar industry is one of the most profitable sectors in 2020, and here we explore the factors that initiated this kind of growth.

Mobile Devices

There are over 260 million smartphone users in the USA alone. That being said, we can’t deny the impact of smartphones on many sectors, including online gaming. And, as we use our phones on a daily basis, several times during the day, there are more options available online that let you play your favorite casino games on the go.

So, today we have a lot of casino sites that are mobile-responsive and also dedicated apps you can download. This means that there is a wealth of casino games available on a mobile device in just a couple of clicks. For example, if you want to try slot games, just register, and you can play on Casimba online slots.

Modern Casino Sites

The casino sites are also modern and user-friendly, which is another reason why gambling is popular. The vast collection of casino games is divided into multiple sections, which means it is easier to locate your top titles. Also, this means you will have no trouble finding the monthly offers.

But, because this is a lucrative sector, the competition is huge, meaning players can choose from many casino sites. So, there are actually a lot more options available online, and you can compare different sites in a couple of seconds.

Internet Penetration

This is another reason why there’s an increased number of gamblers. In the USA, there are 313 million active internet users. As we know, a stable internet connection is a must for anyone that wants to register and play without any problems. Furthermore, the internet connection is even more important when you play casino games for real money, and when you play live casino games.

Luckily, nowadays, phone providers offer great internet packages with better internet speeds. Moreover, 5G as technological innovation will likely have a positive impact on the industry and make gambling accessible for a greater number of people.

Payment Methods

Today the availability of fast and secure payment methods made online gambling appealing to a greater audience. In fact, most casino sites offer a variety of options for making a withdrawal or deposit on the site. Members can pay using a credit card, e-wallet, bank transfer, among other options. Also, most casinos don’t charge a fee for deposit or withdrawing funds from the site.

Conclusion

Today it is very easy to access and register an online casino site, and coupled with a great range of casino games and sites available online, it is not surprising that so many people prefer to play on casino sites. However, technological innovations, along with increased internet penetration, have opened plenty of opportunities for the gambling industry and will continue to do so in the future.