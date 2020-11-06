On the Record: Nov. 6, 2020

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx went through this week’s headlines.

The Daily Iowan Ethics and Politics Initiative editors Julia Shanahan and Caleb McCullough take over this week’s podcast to talk the 2020 general election. They go over results from the Senate race and Joni Ernst’s reelection, the 2nd Congressional District race and the less 300 vote difference on Tuesday night between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and the wait for results for the presidential race.

Guest hosted by Julia Shanahan and Caleb McCullough. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.