Streets closed, Hawk Alert issued for suspicious package

Hawkeyes were alerted of a suspicious package located near City Hall on Wednesday, causing police to block off multiple roads. The situation was quickly resolved.

The Metro Bomb Squad, Iowa City Police Department, and North Liberty Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious package at City Hall on Wednesday, which was quickly resolved Wednesday afternoon.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety sent out a Hawk Alert at 3:17 p.m. alerting residents that the suspicious package found near Gilbert and Washington Streets.

Iowa City Interim Police Chief Denise Brotherton said in an email to The Daily Iowan the Civic Center was evacuated and as of 4:50 p.m., the bomb squad was still on scene.

North Liberty police cars and the Metro Bomb Squad truck were parked outside of city hall. The police had closed multiple streets off, including Iowa Avenue.

A Community Service officer at the scene told the DI no information about the status of the threat investigation or the location of the package could be given at this time.

Another Hawk Alert sent at 5:30 p.m. said the situation had been resolved and community members could resume normal activity.

In an email to the DI, UI Police Department correspondent Hayley Bruce said the university police would not be involved in the investigation as it falls under the city’s jurisdiction.

Bruce said the Department of Public Safety released a Hawk Alert because of the threat’s proximity to campus.