Johnson County keeps Democrats in uncontested seats

Johnson County elected both new and incumbent officials to local offices in uncontested races.

The Capitol building in Des Moines is pictured on April 29, 2018.

While many races in Iowa have been closely contested, a few local positions have been filled without competition.

Democrat Christina Bohannan will enter her first term as a state representative in Iowa City after receiving 99 percent of votes in an uncontested race, according to unofficial results.

Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa, campaigned against incumbent Vicki Lensing in the Democratic primary, winning 66 percent of the votes. As The Daily Iowan previously reported, Bohannan hopes to allocate more funds for education, healthcare, and green initiatives.

Brad Kunkel is also entering a new position as the Johnson County Sheriff. He received 98 percent of the votes, with 2 percent going to write-in candidates. Previously a Johnson County Detective Sergeant, Kunkel ran against Cedar Rapids Police Sgt. Al Fear in the Democratic Primary and won with around 80 percent of the votes.

Lonny Pulkrabek formerly held the position but did not seek reelection, instead running against Bobby Kaufmann for state House District 73.

Other uncontested races in Johnson County included state House Districts 74, 77, and 86 and County Auditor. All offices were filled by Democrat incumbents.

State Rep. Dave Jacoby has represented Coralville since 2003, and received 98 percent of the votes.

State Rep. Amy Nielson will continue to represent North Liberty, winning with 97 percent of the votes. She has represented the district since 2017.

State Rep. Mary Mascher has been in office since 1995, and received 99 percent of the votes to continue serving part of Iowa City.

Travis Weipert will continue in his position as county auditor after receiving 99 percent of the votes.