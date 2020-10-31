Social media reactions following Iowa’s loss to Northwestern

The Hawkeyes fell to 0-2 on the season on Saturday.

Head+Coach+Kirk+Ferentz+and+Offensive+Coordinator+Brian+Ferentz+are+seen+without+masks+during+the+Iowa+v+Northwestern+football+game+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+31%2C+2020.++The+Wildcats+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+21-20.+Many+Iowa+Coaches+wore+Gaitor+face+guards%2C+which+the+CDC+has+suggested+is+not+as+effective+against+the+spread+of+COVID-19+as+a+regular+mask.+

Katie Goodale

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz and Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz are seen without masks during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20. Many Iowa Coaches wore Gaitor face guards, which the CDC has suggested is not as effective against the spread of COVID-19 as a regular mask.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
October 31, 2020

The Iowa football team sits at 0-2 on the 2020 season after losing 21-20 to Northwestern Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Late in the first quarter, the Hawkeyes led 17-0, but the Wildcats responded with two touchdowns of their own in the second quarter and another in the third quarter to take the lead.

For the second week in a row, Iowa couldn’t close out a game it appeared to be in control of. Here’s how fans, reporters, and even Hawkeyes athletes reacted to the loss on Twitter.

Facebook Comments

About the Writer
Photo of Robert Read
Robert Read, Pregame Editor

(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Robert_Read34

Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...

Navigate Left
  • Iowa Quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

    Football

    Late interceptions by Spencer Petras seal Hawkeye loss on Halloween

  • Iowa Defensive Lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and Defensive Tackle Daviyon Nixon tackle Northwestern Quarterback Peyton Ramsey during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

    Featured

    Iowa fails to finish for second week in a row, falls to 0-2 on the season

  • Iowa Running Back Tyler Goodson makes a touchdown during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20. Goodson’s was the second touchdown for the Hawkeyes.

    Featured

    Early lead not enough as Hawkeyes drop home-opener to Wildcats

  • Players kneel and stand for the national anthem before the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz did not kneel for the anthem. Iowa is leading Northwestern with a score of 20-14 at the half. (Katie Goodale/The Daily Iowan)

    Football

    More than two dozen Iowa football players kneel during national anthem

  • Iowa Wide Receiver Brandon Smith catches the first touchdown pass of the game during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Iowa is leading Northwestern with a score of 20-14 at the half. (Katie Goodale/The Daily Iowan)

    Featured

    Halftime reactions: Iowa leads Northwestern, 20-14, at halftime

  • Empty stands at Kinnick Stadium are seen on what would have been the football season opener on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020.

    Featured

    Hawkeye traditions on hold as Iowa prepares to host home football game with no fans in attendance

  • Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon prepares to tackle during the Iowa football game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Redhawks 38-14.

    Football

    Hawkeyes gear up for a battle in the trenches against Northwestern

  • Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

    Football

    UI students adjusting to fan-less Hawkeye football season

  • Former University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry signs copies of his book "A High Porch Picnic" Tuesday March 2, 1999 at the Jacobsen athletic building in Iowa City.

    Football

    One-on-one with former Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners

  • Penn State head coach James Franklin. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

    Football

    Around the Big Ten: Week 2

Navigate Right