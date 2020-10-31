Social media reactions following Iowa’s loss to Northwestern
The Hawkeyes fell to 0-2 on the season on Saturday.
October 31, 2020
The Iowa football team sits at 0-2 on the 2020 season after losing 21-20 to Northwestern Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Late in the first quarter, the Hawkeyes led 17-0, but the Wildcats responded with two touchdowns of their own in the second quarter and another in the third quarter to take the lead.
For the second week in a row, Iowa couldn’t close out a game it appeared to be in control of. Here’s how fans, reporters, and even Hawkeyes athletes reacted to the loss on Twitter.
Spencer Petras has a big league arm and a rookie ball processor
Too bad
The rest of this Iowa team is legit
— Thor Nystrom (@thorku) October 31, 2020
I won’t judge Spencer Petras off of two games in a pandemic season. That’s not fair at all. But he should not have 50 pass attempts vs. Northwestern. Iowa offense – to me – has a major identity problem.
— Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) October 31, 2020
I’m going to quietly bang my head into a concrete wall. Happy Halloween.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) October 31, 2020
They didn’t play well enough to win in the final three quarters – and thus – didn’t deserve to win.
But man, when you win, it covers up a lot of the little things.
Gotta find a way to smell good next week.
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 1, 2020
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) October 31, 2020
this team isn’t good and I’m fine with that. It’s a weird year. It stinks to lose football games but I’m numb
— Hawkize (@hawkize) October 31, 2020
Okay. So we just gotta hold Sparty to 19 points next week and we are fine!
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) October 31, 2020
Iowa is 0-2 and honestly I don’t really care that much. It’s a pretend season in the Big Ten. A good year to be bad.
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) October 31, 2020
I love that 21 years later on Twitter dot com there are people in the mentions here discussing how Iowa should have hired Bob Stoops in the previous millennia. #Hawkeyes #Iowa https://t.co/q8f9jOGUPk
— Mitch Smith (@MitchS91) November 1, 2020
Officially, Iowa goes scoreless in the third quarter for the sixth straight B1G game (Wisconsin '19, Minnesota '19, Illinois '19, Nebraska '19, Purdue '20, N'western '20).
Still, the Hawkeyes are squarely in this one. Down 21-20 to start the 4th even though it feels worse.
— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) October 31, 2020
Daviyon Nixon going to be playing on Sunday's next season
— Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) October 31, 2020
It’s easy for people to talk shit on social media, but most don’t know what it’s like to be on the field. It’s Spencer’s second game, give my brother a break.
— Michael Sleep-Dalton (@mjsleepdalton) October 31, 2020
— Brandon Smith (@_BSmith12) November 1, 2020
