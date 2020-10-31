Halftime reactions: Iowa leads Northwestern, 20-14, at halftime

The Hawkeyes took advantage of early mistakes from the Wildcats.

Iowa Wide Receiver Brandon Smith catches the first touchdown pass of the game during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Iowa is leading Northwestern with a score of 20-14 at the half. (Katie Goodale/The Daily Iowan)

After a strong first quarter, the Iowa football team leads Northwestern 20-14 at halftime.

The Hawkeyes scored 17 points in the game’s first 15 minutes and shut out the Wildcats. Northwestern responded with two touchdowns of its own in the second quarter to make the game close.

Here’s the DI’s reactions to the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s game.

Northwestern picking it up after slow start

The Wildcats punted twice and fumbled twice on its first four possessions against the Hawkeyes. Iowa took advantage, taking a 17-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Iowa’s defensive line made an impact throughout the first half, especially early on. Northwestern totaled only 14 yards of offense through its first four drives. Defensive end Chauncey Golston already has six tackles, including one for loss, and defensive tackles Daviyon Nixon and Jack Heflin have been clogging up running lanes.

Northwestern responded to the early deficit on its final two drives of the half. First, the Wildcats went 16 plays for 75 yards, concluding the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown by Kyric McGowan. On their next drive, the Wildcats went 79 yards in 14 plays, culminating with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Jesse Brown.

Isaiah Bowser is Northwestern’s leading rusher in the first half with 58 yards on 13 carries.

Iowa took the early lead and has looked much cleaner than last week, but a comeback attempt by Northwestern is in progress. And the Hawkeyes need to watch out.

– Robert Read

Petras starts out hot in first half, Iowa takes advantage of Northwestern turnovers

Iowa’s first scoring drive of the game was both short and sweet. To score their first touchdown, the Hawkeyes went all of seven yards.

After Northwestern’s Kyric McGowan muffed Iowa’s first and only punt of the first half on the 10th play of the game and Terry Roberts recovered the ball for the Hawkeyes, it was time for Spencer Petras to check another first off the list.

The new Iowa starting quarterback threw his first touchdown in the Black and Gold to Brandon Smith from seven yards out on the very next snap.

The reception marked Smith’s fourth reception of the season and his first score.

Petras took advantage of another short field the next time the Hawkeyes had the ball. This time, Iowa Zach VanValkenburg forced an Isaiah Bowser fumble and Iowa regained possession at the Northwestern 45 yard-line.

Petras completed a 20-yard pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the next play. From there, running back Tyler Goodson contributed rushed of five and 15 yards to find the end zone.

Petras completed 9 of 12 passes in the first quarter for 86 yards.

Although the San Rafael, California, native cooled off in the second quarter, he finished the first half with 147 yards on 14-25 passing and that touchdown. Petras found six different receivers.

Iowa has yet to punt since its first series and hold a 20-14 lead after 30 minutes of action. Keith Duncan is 2-2 on field goals from 22 and 47 yards. Backup kicker Caleb Shudak missed a 52-yard field goal attempt hitting the right upright as time expired.

– Chris Werner

Twitter reactions