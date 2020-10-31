Early lead not enough as Hawkeyes drop home-opener to Wildcats

Iowa falls to 0-2 on the season after the team’s 21-20 loss.

Iowa Wide Receiver Brandon Smith catches the first touchdown pass of the game during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Iowa is leading Northwestern with a score of 20-14 at the half. (Katie Goodale/The Daily Iowan)

An early 17-0 lead wasn’t enough for Iowa as the Hawkeyes lost their home-opener to the Northwestern Wildcats, 21-20, in Kinnick Stadium.

After Northwestern muffed a punt at its own seven-yard line at the beginning of the first quarter, Iowa took advantage. Spencer Petras threw the first touchdown of his Iowa career, lofting a fade into the end zone which receiver Brandon Smith caught.

Iowa had great field position again only minutes later after another Northwestern fumble, and a 15-yard run by Tyler Goodson put the Hawkeyes up 14-0. Add a field goal by Keith Duncan and Iowa led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Northwestern responded in the second quarter and had two long scoring drives. At halftime, Iowa led 20-14. With 6:05 remaining in the third quarter, the Wildcats scored again. A two-yard run by Jesse Brown and the ensuing PAT put Northwestern up 21-20 with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter.

With 4:45 remaining in the game, Iowa had the ball at its own 13-yard line with a chance for a go-ahead drive. An 11-play, 41 yard drive ended with a turnover on downs to give Northwestern the ball back with 1:55 remaining in the game.

Iowa had three timeouts remaining and forced a punt to get the ball back. When it did, Petras threw a pass that hit off the hands of tight end Sam LaPorta and was intercepted.

Petras finished the day 26-of-50 passing for 216 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Iowa falls to 0-2 on the season and hosts Michigan State next weekend.