On the Record: Oct. 30, 2020

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Brooklyn Draisey, the DI‘s projects editor, talks about how football teams in the Big Ten are testing players and staff for COVID-19 and precautions that are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. News reporter Lillian Poulsen wrote a story on the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. This vaccine may be ready for frontline workers and those with underlying heath conditions as soon as November. Managing editor Alexandra Skores broke a story this week about an email thread that was sent to students, faculty, and staff in the College of Dentistry debating the purpose of an Executive Order from President Trump that aims to “combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating.” Finally, news reporter Natalie Dunlap discusses her in-depth story on a group of women raising awareness on how some breast implants can cause cancer.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.