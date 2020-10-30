Joe Biden slams President Trump’s coronavirus response at Des Moines rally

To a parking lot full of honking cars, Joe Biden gave a late pitch to Iowans to vote for him on Election Day, saying the president failed in his response to the coronavirus.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a Biden drive-in rally on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Around 200 cars parked on the grounds and a few people gathered at the front as Biden commented on a change in the presidency and promised to address issues with public health due to the Coronavirus.

Four days out from Election Day, Joe Biden delivered a scorching review of the Trump administration, including the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at a drive-up rally in Des Moines — Biden’s first trip to Iowa since the February caucuses.

Biden said Trump failed in his response to the virus, saying he’s given up on trying to control the pandemic.

“Donald Trump has waved a white flag. He’s surrendered to this virus,” Biden said Friday. “But the American people don’t give up.”

Held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Biden’s remarks were delivered to more than a hundred cars in a parking lot, a format that has become commonplace among Biden’s rallies as he’s campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of applause, people in the cars honked to show their enthusiasm.

Some people stood outside their cars and moved closer to the stage when Biden spoke, but they remained distanced and large crowds didn’t accumulate, and virtually everyone was wearing a mask when outside their cars.

Noting that nearly 230,000 people had died of COVID-19 in the U.S., Biden said Trump hasn’t provided national standards for opening businesses and schools, and that he’s politicized the vaccine production.

Biden said that if everyone wore masks through the rest of the year, it would save 100,000 lives, referencing a study published in the Journal Nature Medicine last week.

“This isn’t a political statement, it’s patriotic duty for God’s sake,” he said. “But still Donald Trump refuses to listen to science.”

It was Biden’s first swing through Iowa since the Democratic caucuses in February. Trump, Vice President Pence, and Donald Trump Jr. have all made stops in the Hawkeye State over the past two weeks, both candidates vying to pick up Iowa’s six electoral votes.

Iowa went for Trump by 9 percentage points in 2016, but the gap between the candidates are virtually tied in polling averages as of Thursday, with Biden holding a 0.3 point lead on FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.

Biden began his speech by praising Iowa Democrats who are running for office in November. He was welcomed to the stage by a slate of politicians and activists, including U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield.

He compared his life story to Greenfield’s, saying they both lost their first spouses. Greenfield’s husband was killed in a work accident as a power lineman, and Biden’s first wife and daughter were killed in a car accident shortly after he was first elected to the Senate.

“Theresa will be your senator, for Iowa,” Biden said. “Not like your opponent who is Donald Trump’s senator, for Donald Trump.”

Biden said he would be able to eliminate the coronavirus while maintaining a strong economy, and that he would influence the economy to benefit the working class.

He positioned himself as a champion of the working class, saying he grew up in an Irish Catholic neighborhood. He targeted Trump’s wealth, referencing a recent report from the New York Times that Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2017.

He said he would make corporations and the wealthy pay more in taxes, saying 91 Fortune 500 companies paid no taxes last year, referencing a report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

“Why should a firefighter, an educator, a nurse, a cop, pay at a higher tax rate, which you do, than a major, multi-billion dollar corporation,” he said. “Why should you pay more taxes than Donald Trump, who paid $750 dollars.”

Biden tried to give a bipartisan appeal to voters, saying he represents a coalition of Republicans, Democrats, and independents. He encouraged people at the rally to make a plan to vote and encourage others to vote.

The Iowa Republican Party held a press conference Friday morning before the event, saying Biden’s visit is a last-ditch effort for a state he had ignored during the general election.

“They’re doing the same thing HIllary did in 2016,” Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann said. “They’re ignoring the heartland. They’re not visiting until the very last second. Just like the Clintons, we’re going to prove that it is too little, too late.”

Mark Thompsen, 58, said he’s voting for Biden because it would restore dignity to the office of the presidency. Thompsen is a Democratic volunteer and organizer from Urbandale who has housed volunteers and hosted events during the caucus season.

“I just like being involved and talking to other people to get involved,” he said. “When we moved into our neighborhood four years ago. The two households across the street were Republicans. They came to several of my events, and now they have Democrat yard signs in their yards all over the place.”

Cheri Sheib, 64, had a “grandmas for Biden” sign hanging off her car. She said she was disappointed with the way Trump was holding large rallies with no real social distancing precautions, especially when Iowa’s coronavirus cases are so high, but that the way Biden’s rally was set up was more responsible.

Trump, Pence, and Trump Jr. all held rallies in Iowa this month, and none of the events enforced social distancing or mask wearing. At Trump’s Oct. 14 rally, thousands of Iowans were packed together at the Des Moines International Airport.

“Why would anybody take all of those valuable human beings and stick them shoulder to shoulder?” she said. “…Nobody made them go, but why hold the rallies and take a chance like that and kill people?”

Following Biden’s Iowa event, Trump will hold another rally in the state on Sunday, this time in Dubuque.