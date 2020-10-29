WordPress 5.6 Development Fell Behind, Why Users Are Excited About The New Version?

The new WordPress version was expected to include a menu navigation screen in WordPress 5.6 and Gutenberg 9.1; however, the move was scrapped after development fell behind. Now the team is focused on adding a widgets screen functionality by the time the next version is released towards the end of the year. The two new features are essential for WordPress sites, yet without the navigation screen, the Gutenberg interface could seem strange for a modern interface.

WordPress offers users an easy way to build websites without much technical know-how, and to ensure your site serves your needs best, you have to get the best WordPress hosting from the available options in the market. Some factors to consider when choosing a host include security, fees, support, and reliability.

Gutenberg has been in development for a while now, and it’s a project whose goal is to modernize the website building process by utilizing a drag and drop interface. It consists of many different building parts that are rolled out in steps once they are completed. Creating menu navigation is the central part of building a website, and Gutenberg 9.1 was supposed to come with this functionality added. Still, the feature had to be dropped since that part of the project hadn’t even reached the beta testing level of functionality.

September Update

Earlier in September, the WordPress team made an announcement that indicated they planned to launch the navigation screen by the end of that month so that they could gain some feedback from users. The screen’s objective was to increase adoption and add a modern experience by expanding on what is possible with menus by adding block functionality on another part of WordPress.

With time it became clear the September launch wouldn’t take place since there were multiple areas of the software still under development, and there was no way they could be completed on time. There is a minimal viable product (MVP) with product development, which represents the least acceptable version of the product that is acceptable to be rolled out for testing. In WordPress’s case, there weren’t enough features added to the new product to meet the MVP.

In response to the unexpected delay that took the enthusiasm of users, WordPress cited three main issues why they had to push the launch date back;

First, for the MVP completion, there was a need for design and accessibility feedback and iteration, and additional developmental work was required. The second issue involved adding a navigation editor to the customizer, which required design and technical investigation on the development side, then there was the actual implementation.

And finally, there was adding link blocks, which required many hours dedicated to development. Also, the team noted that several smaller issues needed to be redesigned and developed. It’s for this reason the people behind the navigation screen felt it wasn’t stable enough to ship with Gutenberg 9.1.

Focus On Widgets Screen

Now the team is focused on getting the widgets screen ready by the time WordPress 5.6 is released. The widgets area, which is located on the sidebar, is as crucial as the Gutenberg navigation screen, and it’s another reason the latter has been abandoned. According to the development team at WordPress, since the navigation screen required a lot of work to make the fast-approaching deadline, it made sense to focus that effort and human resources on the widgets screen that still needs some extra work and testing to ensure it doesn’t miss out on the 5.6 version. That said, the priority has shifted to getting the widget screen thoroughly tested for any bugs before Beta 1.

The WordPress team is now asking for volunteers who will help with testing the widget screen once implemented on Gutenberg 9.1. This shouldn’t be a problem because thousands of publishers are using WordPress and Gutenberg, and their feedback goes a long way to improve the products they launch and even know which features are required in upcoming versions.

Testing Procedure

Once you test the iteration, you are requested to report your findings on GitHub through the Gutenberg repository. To participate in the testing, WordPress lists the following steps; one needs to have already WordPress 5.5 installed. Then they can begin with backward compatibility testing to find out if the widget area plugins are functioning well or have bugs. Then there is the extendability testing, which will ensure that unsupported widgets are filtered out. And finally, there is the widget screen disabling.

Even though the navigation screen’s postponement comes as a disappointment to many users of WordPress, it made sense for the team to focus on what could be completed on time; the widgets screen. However, let’s hope they will add the navigation screen by the end of the year, thereby modernizing the user interface and bringing more exciting features.