Tippie dean search: University of Iowa business college holds its first forum with candidate Paolo Volpin

The Tippie College of Business held the first of three virtual forums to find a dean on Thursday morning.

Nearly 150 attendants heard from candidate Paolo Volpin. He is currently the Interim Dean of Cass Business School at City, University of London, after working his way up in leadership as deputy dean, then vice dean.

In his introduction, Volpin said he was passionate about research and education. He shared a presentation outlining his experience and what his goals would be as the Dean of Tippie.

Volpin said clarity on organizational goals, alignment among university leaders and trust to allow for collective leadership were key to managing a complex organization. He said the educational environment requires setting examples from the top of leadership, sharing best practices and communicating with students.

“Deans lead, I like to lead by example, but they really need to build it up and make sure that it becomes potentially as big as the entire community,” he said. “So successful places are where people are sharing the same values, and working towards the same mission, and they’re proud of being part of that institution.”

He acknowledged the trying times educators are operating in as the world grapples with racial injustice, environmental issues and the pandemic. Volpin said business schools have a role to play in addressing these problems. Conducting research that impacts societal change, building community among the college, alumni and the local community, and curriculum change were some ways Volpin said business schools could help.

“We need to really educate responsible business leaders, business leaders that think about the implication that their actions have on society,” he said. “It’s inevitable, it really means that the curriculum needs to change. So we need to have courses that we didn’t [need] before.”

Volpin said addressing ethics in big data analysis and how to manage diverse teams were some examples of issues the curriculum needs to address.

In the UK, Volpin said schools often have a list of diversity, equity and inclusion practices, which leads to “a lot of box ticking.” His approach to DEI involves a bottom up analysis, where a survey of staff and students informs the strategy the school implements. In this model, colleges must communicate commitment to the strategy and monitor the process through metrics and surveys.

He also said students need to learn how to fail, problem solve, and critical thinking skills to be prepared for a changing job market.

“Jobs are not static anymore. We need to teach skills that make our students resilient to the changes that will happen down the line,” he said.