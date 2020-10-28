Wisconsin-Nebraska Week 2 football game canceled

This marks the first Big Ten game to be called off this season.

Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst takes the field before Iowa’s game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2018. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 28-17.

The Wisconsin-Nebraska football game that was scheduled to be played Saturday in Lincoln has been canceled.

The Badgers announced Wednesday that they have paused team activities for seven days after receiving 12 positive COVID-19 tests over the last five days, six players and six staff members, including two of the team’s quarterbacks and head coach Paul Chryst.

Per Big Ten guidelines, the game will be ruled a no contest and neither team will receive a win or loss.

“Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus,” Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez said in a release. “The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

Under Big Ten COVID-19 protocols, athletes must be away from the team for at least 21 days after testing positive. Chryst will have to be away from the team for at least 10 days before he can return.

Iowa is scheduled to play Wisconsin on Dec. 12 at Kinnick Stadium.