9+Tips+for+Writing+Your+Thesis+Paper+in+a+Month

It has just hit you that you are short of time. The deadline for submitting your thesis is approaching rapidly, and you are desperately looking for advice. Of course, at least a few of your predecessors should have completed a thesis in 30 days or even less, maybe?

Fortunately, just like you thought, you are not the first one panicking before the thesis. Academic experts from WritePaper.com say that many students who approach them for a thesis have even tighter deadlines than a month. So how do the writers manage to create a masterpiece within the given time? We have got their strategy here.

1. The Six Sections

Instead of considering your thesis as one massive essay, think of it as six small entities. You can divide your paper into:

Abstract

Introduction

Methods

Results

Discussion/ Conclusion

References

Outlining your thesis will help you plan your time better. For instance, you can set aside two days for methodology, five days for discussion, and disintegrate the information.

2. Start With the Methodology

When you have less time, you aim to get things done swiftly. It is always better to start with the methods section because you already have compiled the information; you just need to put it on paper. It will also give you a sense of accomplishment that you finished a section. Follow this with the results section, as you only need to report the findings.

If you start with an introduction, you are likely to get stuck and unmotivated. Moreover, you will get a better idea of composing your introduction once you have completed the methodology and results.

3. Writing the Introduction

Perhaps, the introduction is the most crucial part of the thesis, and you might be spending your largest bulk of time on this. You need to review and evaluate the research already there and consider how it relates to your paper’s context. What is the basis of your study? The right introduction could make all the difference between a persuasive composition and an average paper.

4. Discussing the Results

The discussion is a summary of your findings and how you connect these to your research. You have to describe what these findings mean and how it adds to the current understanding of your discipline. You might have to set aside the most time for this as you will need to analyze your entire research here.

It is also significant to include the limitations and implications of your work here. You can also compare and critique your work to other similar research papers in the field, so you are thorough about where you stand in the area and what your paper contributes to the field.

5. Writing the Abstract

It is best to keep the abstract for the last so that you can comprehensively summarize your research. Like the rest of the thesis, you have to have an introduction even for the abstract. This is perhaps the first thing that your reader comes across. The first few lines should be understandable for anyone, not only your peers and experts in your field, once you have given your research context.

Proceed to identify the problem by emphasizing the gap in the literature and what your research is trying to solve. Clarify the methods you used to find the results, and end the abstract with a clear and concise conclusion. Put forward the main takeaway point from your research you want your reviewers to know.

6. References

A month for a thesis might be too short to spend considerable time in the end for your references. It will be easier if you compiled them as you go. Do not hesitate to use digital citation tools if that would help you save time here.

7. Write Every Day

Unfortunately, you cannot afford to skip days in between. It is understandable that you might lack motivation. But the aim is not to write the entire day. Instead, keep a writing goal for every day that you will write a certain number of words or complete a part of the section. Focus on how much you are writing rather than how much time you are spending on writing.

8. Keep Editing to the End

As much as you might be tempted to make corrections while you write, it will inhibit you from moving forward with the writing. Remember that you will have to do multiple revisions later once you complete the writing, so avoid spending time on this task beforehand.

9. Rely on Review Papers

Review papers are your best friend while writing the thesis. These papers have already completed a large part of the leg work. They have already done the alliteration review on relevant work and compiled them for you. You will get access to up-to-date findings, and you can refer to the original papers discussed in them. With limited time, you might not have the option to read all the articles and their full length. When you need a summary, always check the abstracts as they consolidate the paper’s gist for you.

Final Words

If you only have one month, it is all about working smart. Give yourself a week, in the end, to review what you have written. During this time, you can go back to the review, proofread, get some feedback, and polish your paper.