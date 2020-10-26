Submit an idea or artwork to Amplify

The Daily Iowan wants to hear from you, the University of Iowa community.

The Daily Iowan is accepting submissions for our community and culture section, Amplify. Amplify works to heighten underrepresented voices within the Iowa City community. We look for stories and art that discuss important topics surrounding identity or world events. Past issues have discussed topics such as the LGBTQ community, disability awareness, and more. We want to hear from you!

Submit a story or artwork for your chance to be featured! Stories should be around 600-800 words in length. Artwork should be submitted as a JPEG or PDF format. We are also willing to workshop with you prior to publication.

Unsure of what to talk about or need help coming up with a prompt? No problem! Reach out to Managing Editor Alexandra Skores with questions or pitches [email protected]. Submit stories and artwork for our November and December editions.

How has your identity shaped your worldview?

What are some different challenges you have overcome?

What’s a topic you would like to see more of in The Daily Iowan?