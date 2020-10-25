Blotter: Oct. 22-24

Rossel Yair Tejeda Godog, 43, was charged Oct. 22 with domestic abuse assault without intent to injure.

Maggie Mae Howell, 25, was charged Oct. 22 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Stephanie Marie Johnson, 34, was charged Oct. 22 with second degree criminal mischief.

Neiman Marcus Jones, 30, was charged Oct. 22 with domestic abuse assault.

Elizabeth Kate Kimble, 21, was charged Oct. 22 with assault.

Waddah Ibrahim Moghram, 34, was charged Oct. 22 with four counts of domestic abuse assault without intent to injure, domestic abuse assault impeding airflow, and violation of parole.

William Elizandro Ortiz, 23, was charged Oct. 22 with forgery and unauthorized use of credit card.

Reese John Phillips, 22, was charged Oct. 22 with public intoxication and willful injury, causing bodily injury.

Trina Ann Thompson, 47, was charged Oct. 22 with second degree theft.

Carlos Trevino, 44, was charged Oct. 22 with operating while under the influence, second offense.

Mikhal D. Wynn, 21, was charged Oct. 22 with first degree theft and providing false identification.

Joshua Joseph Bauer, 19, was charged Oct. 23 with possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Ryan Conner, 31, was charged Oct. 23 with contempt of court.

Jeremiah Trevaughn Dean, 22, was charged Oct. 23 with domestic abuse assault with display of a weapon, assault with display of a weapon, assault causing bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident, domestic abuse assault impeding airflow, domestic abuse assault without intent to injure, failure to have valid license, failure to obey stop or yield sign, and violation of financial liability accident.

Akyran Devaughn Dennis, 18, was charged Oct. 23 with first degree theft, eluding, and interference with official acts.

Seth Conner Eastwood, 21, was charged Oct. 23 with third degree theft.

Arlene Green, 37, was charged Oct. 23 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Stephany Guadalupe Recendez, 24, was charged Oct. 23 with public intoxication.

Jack Ervin Shelley, 18, was charged Oct. 23 with public intoxication.

Kane Joseph Templeton, 24, was charged Oct. 23 with possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Lee Beltz, 36, was charged Oct. 24 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Caleb John Christion Mayer, 18, was charged Oct. 24 with public intoxication.

Davonte Dupree Coleman, 28, was charged Oct. 24 with driving while habitually barred.

Aidan Joseph Craven, 18, was charged Oct. 24 with interference with official acts and providing false identification.

William David Himmelsbach, 33, was charged Oct. 24 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Austin Michael Jarvis, 20, was charged Oct. 24 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Zachary Andrew Kouri, 45, was charged Oct. 24 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Edward Liam Carver Shultz, 27, was charged Oct. 24 with operating while under the influence, second offense, and driving while license denied.

Izak Lee Wadden, 21, was charged Oct. 24 with third degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, and interference with official acts.