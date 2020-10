Big Ten football may have returned, but the 2020 season will be anything but normal for fans of the conference. In West Lafayette, Game Day looked different as the general public was not allowed inside Ross-Ade Stadium for Purdue’s home opener against Iowa.

Friends and family of players arrive at Ross-Ade Stadium before a football game between Iowa and Purdue in West Lafayette, IN on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.