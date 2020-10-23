Star Purdue WR Rondale Moore ruled out for Saturday’s game

The Boilermakers did not give a reason for his absence.

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs with the ball after the catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 7, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (John Mersits/CSM/Zuma Press/TNS)

Star Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore has been ruled out for Saturday’s game between the Hawkeyes and the Boilermakers.

The school did not provide a reason for Moore’s absence.

A redshirt sophomore, Moore was an All-American as a true freshman but missed most of last season with an injury. Moore originally opted out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, but opted back in when the Big Ten announced a fall season was happening.

Moore also did not play against Iowa last season when the Hawkeyes beat the Boilermakers in Kinnick Stadium.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Moore is expected to return to Purdue’s lineup next week.