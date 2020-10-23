On the Record: Oct. 23, 2020

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Natalie Dunlap, a news reporter covering lower education, talks about how students in the Iowa City Community School District are taking classes with teachers at schools they don’t attend. With classes in an online or hybrid format, students have the opportunity to take courses offered at other schools they otherwise wouldn’t be able to. Ethics and Politics Initiative reporter Lauren White wrote an in-depth story this week on first-time voters. With Election Night a little over a week away, first-time voters are using mail-in ballots or early voting to cast their vote. Higher education news reporter and “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt talks her in-depth stories on how professors and teaching assistants are juggling working from home and parenting, and unions at Iowa universities getting ready for their first recertification election.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.