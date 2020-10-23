5+Unexpected+Benefits+of+Learning+Another+Language

There are over 7,000 languages spoken in the world today and this number changes year by year. This is because in order for a language to stay ‘alive’, it must be spoken by a lot of people, especially young learners.

Learning a new language might be challenging, especially for adults, but it’s not impossible. With the right learning tools and techniques, you can master a new language and call yourself a polyglot.

Keep reading to discover the 5 most important benefits of learning another language that you can use to advance your career and travel to new countries.

1. You’ll Expand Your Horizons

One of the most wonderful benefits of learning another language is expanding your horizons. You’ll understand how the language came to be, the influence of culture and tradition on a language, as well as the similarity between languages of neighboring countries.

2. You’ll Meet New People

The more languages you speak, the more new people you have the ability to meet. This is especially important if you love to travel all around the world and explore different cultures.

For example, instead of expecting people to speak English wherever you go, try to learn a few simple phrases in the language of the country you’re visiting. Even if you live in a country with diverse culture, try to learn a language that’s spoken by some of the minorities in your country.

3. You’ll Improve Your Resume

Speaking several languages fluently is a huge plus when you’re looking for a job, especially in multi-cultural environments. When employers see your language abilities on a resume, you’re more likely to be invited for an interview.

You’ll be an incredible asset to companies that work with clients from all over the world. When you speak more than one language, you can easily get a job at a multilingual call center, work as a translator, interpreter, teacher, or writer.

4. You’ll Improve Your Memory

Language learning requires a lot of brainpower and effort because you need to memorize hundreds of new words, phrases, tenses, and grammar rules. If you’re just starting out, start with a few useful phrases to learn in another language. Learn how to introduce yourself, say hello and goodbye, ask and answer basic questions, and take it from there.

5. You’ll Become a Better Communicator

When you speak more than one language, you learn to communicate your thoughts better. If the languages you speak or learn are completely different from each other, you’ll learn how to speak more coherently.

At the same time, you’ll learn how to translate words from one language into another instantly, which will help you improve your decision-making skills.

Start Reaping the Benefits of Learning Another Language in Your Professional and Personal Life

Whether you want to speak multiple languages for personal or professional use, in a multi-cultural world, you’re sure to enjoy the benefits of learning another language. Mastery of another language will look great on your CV, but it’s also a great way to explore new cultures and make new friends.

Ready to start learning a new language? Explore some of the other articles we have on this topic and come back again to find more language learning tips and tricks.