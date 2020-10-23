5 reasons to use resume templates while making the resume

The applicant’s first contact with hiring managers is through a resume, so this document can make or break your career. Also, candidates want to stand out from the crowd to catch the recruiter’s attention.

So, making a different resume by using a generic word template is hard to achieve as it entertains about a billion users daily.

Moreover, a good resume template allows users to modify the content as per their work experience, skills, industry-requirements, etc.

Let’s look at the 5 reasons on why you should be using a template to make your resume:

Pass the ATS

A single job post published by a corporation invites up to 250 candidates and that has made it difficult for recruiters to pay equal attention to a job application.

To counter this, a lot of companies have been using applicant tracking systems to screen resumes by utilizing job-related keywords. So, the template that you are using needs to be compatible with the ATS.

Basically, if you use charts, images, or infographics. ATS will not be able to examine the information correctly.

So, use ATS-optimized templates where you can ensure the following:

Traditional fonts like Arial, Times Roman, or Calibri.

Focus on keywords related to your industry and job profile, and avoid using graphics.

Stick with templates that follow a conventional design in terms of colors, outline, etc.

Ensures proper formatting

One of the best reasons to use resume templates is that it allows you to ensure proper formatting. This can be hard to accomplish by using a generic template or even by making one yourself.

You have about 6-10 seconds to impress the recruiter and make sure that you convey your skills correctly. For this, you need to establish a balance between the excessive white space and the words. A resume template helps you do that easily.

Basically, here is what you should look for in a template:

Resume outline : A resume outline consists of important sections such as header, summary, skills, work experience, and education. Make sure that it exists in the template along with the scope for including additional information like certifications, training, languages, etc.

Spacing : Do not exceed more than one or two pages to write your resume. The template should allow you to adjust the spacing as per your needs and work experience.

Saves time

Resume writing can be a daunting task, but a template helps you streamline it and save time.

The point is that your end-goal is not to just compose a resume. You are working towards landing a job and that is why where you invest your time matters.

All you need to do is look for professional resources that allow you to add information and work profiles in an efficient manner.

Caters to the target audience

When you are writing your resume, you need to cater to your target audience. For instance, there are two types of resume templates, so choose a template that complements your profession.

Traditional templates : They follow a single column approach and are a perfect choice for senior and technical professionals.

Modern templates: Ideal for creative professionals such as graphic artists, writers, and photographers. Moreover, they follow a double-column format.

It is important to note that it will depend on the type of company you are targeting. If your target organization is a corporation then you should choose a traditional template.

Does not require any experience

A generic template requires you to have impeccable knowledge of resume writing. If that is the case, then you should look for an alternative resource.

The point is that not all job applicants are professional resume writers, so that is where a resume template will help.

A good template will have customizable information and reference points on how you make a stellar resume.

Key takeaways

Here are a few key takeaways from the above article: