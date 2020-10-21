University of Iowa cancels spring 2021 study abroad

The UI announced it is cancelling Spring 2021 study abroad due to the coronavirus. Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported at the UI Wednesday.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is canceling spring 2021 study abroad and university-sponsored travel outside of the United States for students.

The UI previously canceled international travel through Jan. 15. According to a university-wide email sent Wednesday, President Bruce Harreld may approve faculty departures for international travel on a case-by-case basis after Jan. 15.

International travel has been on hold at the university since campus first closed in March.

In the latest COVID-19 campus update, the UI reported five new self-reported student cases and two new employee cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 19. To date, 2,091 students and 77 UI employees have self-reported positive COVID-19 cases.

The current 14-day case total on Oct. 21 in Johnson County was 336, up slightly from 328 on Oct. 154.