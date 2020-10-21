University of Iowa cancels spring 20201 study abroad

The UI announced it is cancelling Spring 2021 study abroad due to the coronavirus. Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported at the UI Wednesday.

The+Old+Capitol+is+seen+on+Thursday%2C+March+12%2C+2020.

Jenna Galligan

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Clinton Garlock, News Reporter
October 21, 2020

The University of Iowa is canceling spring 2021 study abroad and university-sponsored travel outside of the United States for students. 

The UI previously canceled international travel through Jan. 15. According to a university-wide email sent Wednesday, President Bruce Harreld may approve faculty departures for international travel on a case-by-case basis after Jan. 15. 

International travel has been on hold at the university since campus first closed in March. 

In the latest COVID-19 campus update, the UI reported five new self-reported student cases and two new employee cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 19. To date, 2,091 students and 77 UI employees have self-reported positive COVID-19 cases.

The current 14-day case total on Oct. 21 in Johnson County was 336, up slightly from 328 on Oct. 154. 

 

Facebook Comments