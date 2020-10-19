University of Iowa reports new cases of COVID-19, revises quarantine guidelines

The university announced it will follow the Iowa Department of Public Health’s revised quarantine guidance.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa has reported 11 new self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students and five new cases among UI employees since Oct. 16.

Since the beginning of the semester, the UI has reported 2,086 COVID-19 student cases and 75 employee cases. The highest numbers of COVID-19 cases on the UI’s campus were recorded in the months of August and September.

In a campus wide email sent Monday, the UI announced that it will follow the Iowa Department of Public Health’s revised guidance that quarantine is not necessary if someone comes into contact with COVID-19 and both individuals were wearing facemasks during their contact.

The email stated the university does not expect the revised guidelines to have an impact on the number of students required to quarantine