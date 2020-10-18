Iowa+City+man+charged+with+forgery

An Iowa City man was charged with forgery.

Jeremy Lorenzo Brown, 34, was charged Oct. 15 with two counts of forgery and two counts of fifth degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brown cashed a check worth $200 without the victim’s consent. The victim said he has never met the defendant before, and believes Brown stole the check from his house.

The affidavit said Brown also provided forged checks at a Hills Bank.

Forgery is a Class D felony.