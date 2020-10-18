Blotter: Oct. 14-17

Ledell Wysell Bland, 25, was charged Oct. 14 with driving while habitual barred.

Stephanie Marie Carter, 29, was charged Oct. 14 with operating while under the influence.

Christian Gabriel Garcia Trejo, 29, was charged Oct. 14 with domestic abuse assault.

Damonte Trevon Sterling, 18, was charged Oct. 14 with simulated public intoxication, first offense.

Jeremy Lorenzo Brown, 34, was charged Oct. 15 with two counts of forgery and two counts of fifth degree theft.

Curtis Lee Larson, 32, was charged Oct. 15 with first and fifth degree theft.

Matthew Rex Philips, 33, was charged Oct. 15 with violation of parole.

Allanzo Phillip, 37, was charged Oct. 15 with operating while under the influence, second offense, interference with official acts, public intoxication, and driving while license is revoked.

Nathan Allen Poisel, 43, was charged Oct. 15 with public intoxication.

Kali Shyanne Schelby, 21, was charged Oct. 15 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Teaira Jemesha Thompson, 28, was charged Oct. 15 with operating while under the influence, first offense, driving while license is revoked, and operation without registration.

Percy Deshaun Liams, 30, was charged Oct. 15 with two counts of controlled substance violation and two counts of tax stamp violation.

Sean Dungan Adams, 49, was charged Oct. 16 with driving while habitually barred.

Larry Lamont Alger, 59, was charged Oct. 16 with operating while under the influence, second offense.

Khamar Deandre Anderson, 26, was charged Oct. 16 with dominion of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and carrying weapons.

Heath Ray Christianson, 48, was charged Oct. 16 with second degree theft.

Devin Martin Cobb, 34, was charged Oct. 16 with assault of a peace officer.

Travis Jared Jergens, 23, was charged Oct. 16 with possession of a controlled substance.

Blake James Kottemann, 37, was charged Oct. 16 with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Saivon Jaquan Lester, 20, was charged Oct. 16 with failure to report contraband in a correctional facility.

Kathleen Elaine Mortimer, 35, was charged Oct. 16 with driving while habitually barred and possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew Everette Olson, 18, was charged Oct. 16 with possession of a fictitious license and public intoxication.

John Anthony Orozco, 24, was charged Oct. 16 with domestic abuse assault without causing injury and endangerment without injury.

Franklin Allyn Rose, 29, was charged Oct. 16 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Demitrius Malik Solis Martin, 23, was charged Oct. 16 with possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.

Bernice Solis-Castaneda, 20, was charged Oct. 16 with interference with official acts and public intoxication.

Marshall Scott Speer, 53, was charged Oct. 16 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Lee Sykes, 47, was charged Oct. 16 with operating while under the influence, second offense.

Cade Thomas Thiner, 18, was charged Oct. 16 with operating while under the influence, first offense, and possession of fictitious license.

Randy Vanhxay, 37, was charged Oct. 16 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Samuel Herbert Allen, 19, was charged Oct. 17 with public intoxication.

Kolton Lake Bachman, 23, was charged Oct. 17 with public intoxication.

Edward Michael Breien, 18, was charged Oct. 17 with public intoxication and possession of fictitious license.

Kristian Antonio Carrillo, 29, was charged Oct. 17 with public intoxication.

Rodney Lamonte Cornell, 45, was charged Oct. 17 with possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Ryan Davis, 27, was charged Oct. 17 with domestic abuse assault, two counts of violation of a protective order, and interference with official acts.

David Wayne Doornink, 29, was charged Oct. 17 with fifth degree criminal mischief.

Adam Michael Gibson, 31, was charged Oct. 17 with driving while habitually barred.

Chelsea Ann Lamb, 33, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree theft, two counts of third degree burglary, and trespassing.

Preston Michael Lovell, 20, was charged Oct. 17 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Riley Michael Pfreiler, 24, was charged Oct. 17 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Evan Ekland Smith, 19, was charged Oct. 17 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Jennifer Tynnise Taylor, 26, was charged Oct. 17 with operating while under the influence, second offense, and driving while habitually barred.

Stephan Danial Young, 55, was charged Oct. 17 with operating while under the influence, first offense.