On the Record: Oct. 16, 2020

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Claire Benson, a news reporter on the Iowa City downtown beat, discusses what the bars downtown looked like over the past weekend after being closed for a month. She also wrote stories on what businesses downtown relying on outdoor seating are doing to prepare for the winter months and what Halloween will look like this year. News reporter Mary Hartel wrote a story this week on the potential for contracting COVID-19 a second time. Higher education news reporter Sabine Martin talks her story on how much the University of Iowa has spent on Zoom and other online programs to accommodate online learning.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.