There’s an unparalleled sense of freedom and adventure that comes with riding a motorcycle: Rolling down the highway, the world is on your wheels.

Then, bang! Your ride is interrupted when a vehicle hits you.

Riding a motorcycle is super fun, but it’s also inherently dangerous. According to NHTSA, motorcycle riders are 27 times more likely to die in a road accident than car drivers.

After an accident has happened, you expect the driver to stop, just as the law requires. But what if they drive off?

Continue reading to learn what to do after a hit and run motorcycle accident.

Get Treatment

An accident is a horrifying experience. As a rider, you don’t have the protection a car provides. Beyond your personal protective gear and riding safely, there’s little else you can do when a car hits you.

This is why the first step is to get treatment. Don’t bother about the driver who didn’t care to stop. Your health is your priority.

If you feel fine without any visible injuries, thank heavens. But that doesn’t mean you’re out of the woods. There’s a chance you might have sustained internal injuries that don’t manifest symptoms immediately. Call for help and get treatment.

Alert the Police

Every so often, stories of riders injured and killed in a hit and run accidents hit the news.

The drivers who cause these accidents need to be brought to book. This is why it’s vital to call the police as soon as you can.

If you were not injured after the accident, call the police on the scene. If you have to go to the hospital, ask the first responders to call the police on your behalf.

The police will report to the scene and gather as much information as they can. If there were people who witnessed the accident, the police will try to find out what they saw or know.

The police will also make use of traffic and highway cameras to get footage of the accident and possibly the identity of the driver who caused the accident.

Hire a Hit and Run/Personal Injury Lawyer

Some victims of road accidents shy away from hiring an attorney because of the involved costs. Don’t make this mistake.

Most personal injury lawyers charge a contingency fee, which means they’ll only get paid once they win a personal injury settlement for you.

Your attorney will coordinate with police to ensure the driver is found, after which they’ll pursue a case against them. Even if the driver is never found and you have personal injury protection, your attorney will help ensure your insurance company compensates you for your injuries.

Know What to Do After a Hit and Run Motorcycle Accident

Hit and run motorcycle accidents are incredibly common. Drivers can easily get away since their cars rarely sustain major damages following an accident. As a rider, knowing what to do after an accident will make a big difference, especially as far as getting compensation is concerned.

