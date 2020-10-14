Photos: Iowa Democratic Party Early Voting event in Coralville

Raquele Decker, Photojournalist October 14, 2020
Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
State Board of Regents name co-chairs for Presidential Search Committee
Iowa political leaders defend their party’s position as Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin
UI athletics department reports COVID-19 testing update
Game time set for Iowa-Purdue football matchup
Multimedia
Photos: Bars Reopening (Night Two)
The Scoreboard: Oct. 9, 2020
On the Record: Oct. 9, 2020
Photos: Bars Reopening (Night One)
Photos: Football Media Day
Photos: U.S. Vice Presidential Debate
DI Films
Film: Student Thoughts | President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
Photos: Blake Shaw Outdoor Concert
Photos: Early Voting begins in Iowa City
The Scoreboard: Oct. 2, 2020
© 2020 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in