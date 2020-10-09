Blotter: Oct. 7
October 9, 2020
Dustin James Corey, 35, was charged Oct. 7 with fifth degree theft and trespassing.
Daniel James Crum, 33, was charged Oct. 7 with fifth degree theft and public intoxication.
Francis Joseph Cummings, 66,was charged Oct. 7 with fourth degree theft.
James Edward Goods, 21, was charged Oct. 7 with voluntary absence, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, second degree theft, two counts of forgery, dominion of a firearm by an offender, third degree theft, and second degree robbery.
Ryan Joseph Helmle, 21, was charged Oct. 7 with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Kyle Anthony Earl Higgins, 24, was charged Oct. 7 with assault causing bodily injury.
Brandon Michael Ivins, 24, was charged Oct. 7 with public intoxication.
Brandan Alan Jones, 37, was charged Oct. 7 with operating while under the influence, first offense and possession with drug paraphernalia.
Arthur Lewis Kirksey, 23, was charged Oct. 7 with dominion over a gun by an offender.
Sedrick Arnell Demon Lewis, 46, was charged Oct. 7 with violation of parole.
Donroy Robert Merrival, 52, was charged Oct. 7 with public intoxication and contempt of a protective order.
Lyvon Andrae Pearl, 44, was charged Oct. 7 with seven counts of contempt of a protective order.