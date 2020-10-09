Blotter: Oct. 7

A police car sits inside the a parking garage on May 4, 2015. (The Daily Iowan/Sergio Flores)

Samantha Murray, News Reporter
October 9, 2020

Dustin James Corey, 35, was charged Oct. 7 with fifth degree theft and trespassing. 

Daniel James Crum, 33, was charged Oct. 7 with fifth degree theft and public intoxication. 

Francis Joseph Cummings, 66,was charged Oct. 7 with fourth degree theft.

James Edward Goods, 21, was charged Oct. 7 with voluntary absence, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, second degree theft, two counts of forgery, dominion of a firearm by an offender, third degree theft, and second degree robbery. 

Ryan Joseph Helmle, 21, was charged Oct. 7 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Kyle Anthony Earl Higgins, 24, was charged Oct. 7 with assault causing bodily injury. 

Brandon Michael Ivins, 24, was charged Oct. 7 with public intoxication. 

Brandan Alan Jones, 37, was charged Oct. 7 with operating while under the influence, first offense and possession with drug paraphernalia. 

Arthur Lewis Kirksey, 23, was charged Oct. 7 with dominion over a gun by an offender. 

Sedrick Arnell Demon Lewis, 46, was charged Oct. 7 with violation of parole. 

Donroy Robert Merrival, 52, was charged Oct. 7 with public intoxication and contempt of a protective order. 

Lyvon Andrae Pearl, 44, was charged Oct. 7 with seven counts of contempt of a protective order. 

