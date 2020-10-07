How to Create a Resume to Land Your First Job: The Dos and Don’ts

Students looking to land their first job can have a hard time putting together an effective resume for those first job applications. Afterall, with little to no related work experience, how does one make an impact? How can you make it through the resume screening process? Here are the dos and don’ts to what can help you stand out from a sea of candidates, even without years of experience to back you up.

The Don’ts: Avoid These Beginners Mistakes!

1. DON’T treat the cover letter as optional. A cover letter shows employers that you take the application process seriously and are investing time and energy into this particular application. If using an interactive resume template to create your resume, you may decide to write a few sentences near your name rather than using a full-page letter format. Either way, make sure to highlight why you’re interested in the job and what unique skills you can contribute to the company or organization.

2. DON’T add items just to fill blank space. Employers can tell the difference between relevant information and fillers. Make sure that everything in your resume has a clear connection to the job you’re applying for. You can list extracurriculars, but try to only include the most important ones, and write a short description explaining the skills your extracurriculars have taught you that will be relevant to the job you’re applying for.

3. DON’T skip proofreading. It may be tempting to hit send on your application without this final revision, but it’s not worth the cost of having a potential employer discard your application due to typos.

The Dos: How To Create An Effective Resume

1. DO take advantage of tech. A free online resume builder can save you time and help you make an interactive and modern resume that better captures the attention of those hiring for your dream job. Show employers that hiring a younger candidate may benefit them. Your generation brings new innovative ways of thinking and problem solving to the table. An interactive resume can be a gentle reminder that while you may not have much experience in their exact field yet, you have other skills to offer.

2. DO talk to people working and, if possible, hiring in your field to know what might be valuable information to include when applying for a job in their field. If you know this person well, you might even ask if they have any good resume examples (or even their own) to share with you.

3. DO add the contact information for your references. Employers seldom call, but the fact that you offer them the option can increase their confidence in the validity of your resume.

4. DO keep everything easy to follow, with clearly marked resume sections. Organize the Experience section by date from most recent to oldest job or volunteer work. Many candidates choose to highlight their organization skills, and your resume is the first chance you have to prove your point.

These tips can help you make the most of your current experience, even if you haven’t spent time in the workforce. If you’re still at a loss for how to start, consider choosing a template to use as a guide. Starting tends to be the hardest part, so make it as painless as possible by starting with a pre-designed layout. Best of luck!