The Scoreboard: Oct. 2, 2020

This week on “The Scoreboard” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Reporter Chris Werner to discuss the week in both collegiate and professional sports.

The crew kicks off the show talking about the Iowa men’s golf team’s unattached appearance at the Zach Johnson Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa’s Gonzalo Leal Montero claimed the tournament title while seven of eight competing Hawkeyes finished in the top 11. Shifting to the gridiron, the Scoreboard team talks breakout Hawkeyes, the return of Purdue’s Rondale Moore and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Chicago Bears starting quarterback situation, and the Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja, with guests Robert Read and Chirs Werner; edited by Shivansh Ahuja.