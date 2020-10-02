Six Hawkeyes to compete in Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open

Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, and a former Hawkeye headline the Nov. 1 event at Xtream Arena.

Iowa’s 165-pound Alex Marinelli celebrates after defeating Northwestern’s Shayne Oster during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Marinelli won by fall in 2:41.

Six Iowa wrestlers will compete in the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open at Xtream Arena on Nov. 1.

Those wrestlers are Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, and Tony Cassioppi. In addition, former Hawkeye All-American and Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Pat Lugo will participate.

The open will be formatted as a freestyle dual against World medalists, national champions, and NCAA All-Americans.

“Our open format provides a great opportunity for some really high-level matches for the best guys in our program to wrestle in Coralville, Iowa,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said in a release. “This is something we’ve been working on as a path to competition readiness. We don’t know when we’re going to compete [in the upcoming college season] and this seems like a natural for our fan base.”

The event is closed to the public, but the main event will be streamed on Trackwrestling.com at 6 p.m.

In total, there will be seven men’s freestyle matches and two women’s freestyle bouts. Weight classes and potential under-card matchups have yet to be announced.

Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open bouts

Spencer Lee vs. Zach Sanders

Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Erin Golston

Austin DeSanto vs. Bryce Meredith

Jaydin Eierman vs. Vladimer Khinchegashvili

Pat Lugo vs. Matthew Kolodzik

Alex Marinelli vs. James Green

Precious Bell vs. Jordan Nelson

Michael Kemerer vs. Tommy Gantt

Tony Cassioppi vs. Nick Gwiazdowski