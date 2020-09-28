University of Iowa reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The UI reported 11 new student cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 25.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa has reported 11 new COVID-19 cases within the UI community since Sept. 25, with 11 students self-reporting testing positive for the virus.

According to the campus update, no employees self-reported testing positive.

Since Sept. 25, 1,985 students and 44 employees have reported positive COVID-19 test results. One student is currently in quarantine in the residence halls, and three are in self-isolation.

According to the campus-wide update, what has occurred as a spike of cases in August is a reduction and “plateau of positive cases.”

The email stressed that despite the lowered numbers since the spike, students should still remain vigilant about their health and safety, and that if another spike occurs they will take further action.

It also provided information on where students can receive free flu vaccinations over the coming months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people age six months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.

The update said although it is difficult to predict what will happen in the fall and winter, it is likely that both the flu and COVID-19 viruses will be present in the UI community.

According to the update, Student Health and Wellness will host two free flu vaccination clinics for all students from 5-8pm on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 in the River Room at the Iowa Memorial Union.

Students can schedule a flu vaccination with Student Health, the update said, but walk-ins are not currently allowed.