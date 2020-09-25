University of Iowa reports 36 new COVID-19 cases on campus

The university reports that 30 students and six employees self-reported testing positive for the virus

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa has reported updated COVID-19 case numbers on campus. Since Sept. 25, 30 students and six employees have self-reported a positive COVID-19 test result.

There have been 1,974 cases among students since the beginning of the semester, and 44 employee cases. One student is in quarantine in the residence halls, and three are in isolation.

The current 14 day rolling total of cases in Johnson County is 322.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation extending bar closures in Johnson County and Story County will expire on Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Per a campus-wide email sent Friday, as of Sept. 11, the Office of Student Accountability has received 192 reports of students failing to social distance, with 40 receiving a disciplinary reprimand and 15 receiving a written warning. OSA has received seven reports of students failing to follow isolation/quarantine expectations, with two receiving disciplinary reprimands and one receiving a written warning.