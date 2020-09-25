The Scoreboard: Sept. 25, 2020

This week on The Scoreboard: hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read to discuss the week in college and professional sports.

The crew dissects a particularly painful week in the NFL, analyzing the impact of some major injuries around the league. They then dive into the Oakland Raiders’ impressive week 2 performance and debate whether they are a force to be reckoned with. Moving to the hardcourt, the crew predicts Iowa’s opponent for the upcoming Big Ten-ACC challenge and give their thoughts on the NBA Playoffs. They then turn their attention to Iowa’s athletic department and their decision to stick with cutting four programs despite the return of Big Ten football. Finally, after looking ahead to Iowa’s football record in 2020, they take a look at some former Hawkeyes’ performance in the NFL this season.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja, with guest Robert Read; edited by Shivansh Ahuja