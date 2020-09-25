Photos: Iowa City Back the Blue march (9/25/20)

Tate Hildyard, Senior Videographer
September 25, 2020

Des Moines citizen Gary Leffler leads the Back the Blue march from his tractor on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Citizens marched through downtown Iowa City to show solidarity with the local police force.
