On the Record: Sept. 25, 2020

This week’s episode of On the Record features host and co-producer Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx chatting with DI staff members discussing the top headlines of the week.

News reporter Sabine Martin discusses her story on international students and the challenges they are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have faced difficulties taking online classes while living in different time zones after a majority of classes moved online this semester. News reporter Mary Hartel wrote about the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion faculty fellow position created by the Tippie College of Business. This role will be taken on by Michele Williams with the goal of bringing inclusion to classrooms. Ethics and Politics Initiative co-editor Julia Shanahan talks about her in-depth story about how the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is impacting faculty and students in the College of Law. Ginsburg was one of the few women icons in the legal world, the faculty and students reflected on their identity as women and how it impacts their positions.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.