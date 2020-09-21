University of Iowa reports 33 positive COVID-19 cases

29 students and four employees have self-reported testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reporting new COVID-19 cases on campus. Since Sept. 18, 29 students and four employees have self-reported testing positive for the virus.

There have been a total of 1,945 positive coronavirus cases on campus since the beginning of the semester, with 1,908 student cases and 37 employee cases. One student is in quarantine in the residence halls and 11 are in self-isolation.

As of Sept. 21, the 14-day average total of positive cases in Johnson County is 411.

In its COVID-19 campus update, the university said it was pleased with the proclamation signed on Sept. 16 by Gov. Kim Reynolds to keep bars in Johnson County closed until Sept. 27.